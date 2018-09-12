Deputy minister: Fuel subsidy to be restricted in future

Pakatan froze the price of RON95 petrol and diesel upon winning federal power. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The blanket price support for consumer fuel prices will be removed in favour of targeted monthly assistance for qualified recipients, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

In a written reply to Senator Datuk Ng Chiang Chin released today, he also stressed that the present control on retail fuel prices were part of the Pakatan Harapan’s commitment to alleviate rising costs pending a permanent solution.

“The government will provide an appropriate monthly petrol subsidy and using a set quota for qualified recipients for use with motorcycles with engines smaller than 125cc and cars below 1,300cc.

“The detailed mechanism for the implementation is still being studied and will be announced once finalised,” he said.

Ng asked the Finance Ministry to state how much it has spent to subsidise fuel prices since taking power in May and when Pakatan Harapan will deliver its election pledge to lower petrol price to RM1.50 a litre.

PH froze the price of RON95 petrol and diesel upon winning federal power.

Pump prices were previously determined using a managed monthly float.