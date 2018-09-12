‘Outlander’ debuts full trailer for season four

Sam Heughan and Cautriona Balfe reprise their roles from ‘Outlander’ season three. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Ahead of an early November debut, time-travel drama Outlander has revealed more of its season four scope in a two-minute trailer preview.

Welcoming the return of Caitriona Balfe as post-World War II English nurse Claire and Sam Heughan as 18th century Scot Jamie Fraser is season four of Outlander and its US setting.

Shipwrecked in an attempt to sail from the Caribbean back to Scotland, the pair prepare to settle in colonial America.

It’s a time of great upheaval and, in addition to navigating enormous tides of change with the benefit of Claire’s 20th century hindsight, it seems as if they are not the only ones affected by time travel.

Based on the fourth of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander novels, season four comprises 13 episodes beginning November 4, 2018.

Commissioning network Starz has already ordered two more seasons of 12 episodes each. — AFP-Relaxnews