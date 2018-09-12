Nile Rodgers and Chic to join Cher on tour

US singer Nile Rodgers (left) performs on stage with US music band Chic at the North Sea Jazz festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands July 13, 2014. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — A few days after announcing she’ll be touring North America in support of her upcoming ABBA tribute album, Cher has revealed that Nile Rodgers and Chic will be joining her on the trek.

Rodgers revealed in an announcement on Instagram that the disco legends will be joining the legendary singer on her North American “Here We Go Again” tour, which Cher announced late last week.

“To all our friends in the #US and #Canada get ready to do the CHIC CHER in 2019!” Rodgers wrote on Instagram.

On the tour, Cher will be performing songs from her ABBA tribute album Dancing Queen, which is out September 28, along with many of her big hits.

Nile Rodgers and Chic, meanwhile, will be promoting their own long-awaited album It’s About Time, which drops friday.

Cher’s North American tour is scheduled to kick off January 17, 2019 in Ft. Myers, Florida, with 30 dates in all scheduled through May 18, when it wraps up in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tour tickets go on sale to the general public on September 14.

Find the full list of tour dates at cher.com. — AFP-Relaxnews