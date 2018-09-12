Paul McCartney goes to Liverpool for ‘Fuh You’ clip

British musician and former Beatles' member Paul McCartney — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 12 — Paul McCartney follows a story of young love in his hometown of Liverpool in his new video for Fuh You.

Shot in black and white, the video opens on two teenagers kissing. The girl’s mother finds them and sends her daughter inside and the boy home. From her bedroom window, the girl catches the boy’s attention and mouths “call you”.

As he happily makes his way home through the city streets, he sings and dances to the track.

Fuh You is the new single from McCartney’s Egypt Station, the artist’s 18th studio album, which dropped on September 7. — AFP-Relaxnews