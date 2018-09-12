Proenza Schouler and Lancome go bright for fall beauty

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler team up with Lancome. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 12 — Proenza Schouler and Lancome have unveiled their new beauty collaboration.

The French prestige beauty house and the New York fashion label launched their long-awaited makeup series during New York Fashion Week, as reported by Vogue.com.

Spanning everything from eyeshadow palettes to pink mascara and nail polish, with several lip colors thrown in for good measure, the “Proenza Schouler Fall Colour Collection” is a joyful riot of vibrant hues, ranging from taupes to purplish berry tones. The series comes in electrifyingly bright dual-tone packaging that captures the spirit of something.

“It’s like art supplies for your face,” Jack McCollough, one half of the design duo behind Proenza Schouler, told Vogue of the new project.

The collaboration was first announced back in May, with McCollough and design partner Lazaro Hernandez saying: “Lancôme has always represented the epitome of luxury beauty products, so it is like a dream come true to be able to collaborate with such an iconic and historic brand.”

The drop signifies the latest big beauty move for Proenza Schouler, which released its debut fragrance, “Arizona”, in partnership with L’Oreal last February.

To shop the Proenza Schouler X Lancome collection, see https://www.lancome-usa.com. — AFP-Relaxnews