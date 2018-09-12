Nicki Minaj drops video for ‘Barbie Dreams’

Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 7, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Nicki Minaj has released a colourful video for Barbie Dreams in which a series of rappers appear as puppets.

Minaj name checks several rappers in the track from her recent album Queen, including DJ Khaled, Drake and Kanye West, and in the new Hype Williams-directed video each one of them appears in puppet form.

Minaj herself appears in a series of rainbow-coloured get-ups with hair to match.

Barbie Dreams is one of 19 tracks to appear on Queen, Minaj’s fourth studio album, which was released in August. The track draws in part from Notorious B.I.G.’s 1990s track Just Playing (Dreams).

Its video follows on from clips for Chun-Li, Ganja Burn and Bed featuring Ariana Grande, all tracks that appear on the August album. — AFP-Relaxnews