Two gang members killed in Kajang shootout

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Two men were shot dead by the police in Kajang early today, said Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat.

Fadzil said the duo were in a luxury car that was reported stolen on Monday, according to the Star Online news portal.

A police patrol team ran the registration number of the vehicle and found it to be invalid, after which they attempted to stop the car.

“However, the two men refused (to stop) and a chase ensued,” Fadzil was quoted as saying.

He said the patrolmen pursued the duo for about 4.5km, culminating in a shootout in which both men were killed.

When met at the scene along Jalan Nasbandiah today, Fadzil said the forensics team recovered the firearms used by the suspects.

He said the duo, aged 36 and 43, had previous criminal records as well as known affiliations to Gang Devan 360 and Gang Spider 08.

“We believe that the two were a part of a larger group and investigations are underway to trace down the remaining members,” he said.