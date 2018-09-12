Sapura Energy to sell 50pc stake in production business to Austria's OMV

Sapura Energy Bhd is selling a 50 per cent stake in its production business to Austria's OMV Aktiengesellschaft for US$1.6 billion. — sapuraenergy.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Malaysian oil and gas company Sapura Energy Bhd said today it would sell a 50 per cent stake in its production business to Austria's OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) in a deal valued at US$1.6 billion (RM6.63 billion).

“The invitation to enter into this strategic partnership with a leading oil and gas player serves our goals and aspirations better while providing certainty in timing and valuation,” Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, Sapura Energy president and chief executive officer said in a statement. — Reuters