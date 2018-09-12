Broke? How you can score a free cheeseburger in US every day this month

Wendy's has a special offer for a Dave's Single cheeseburger through the end of this month. — Picture courtesy of Wendy's

NEW YORK, Sept 12 — Wendy's is giving away a free cheeseburger every day until the end of the month.

What started as a one-off deal on September 8 has been extended for “National Cheeseburger Day” September 18, and until September 30 at participating locations across the US.

The offer does come with a few conditions: Orders must be redeemed through the Wendy's mobile app and are only good with the purchase of anything off the menu.

It's perhaps the most generous offer in the fast-food world.

White Castle is also giving away a free cheeseburger slider with any purchase, but only on September 18 and with presentation of a coupon.

And Ruby Tuesday will likewise give away a free burger with the purchase of an entrée to loyalty members September 18-19. — AFP-Relaxnews