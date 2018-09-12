Kit Siang rejects ex-IGP’s SB report as fictitious

Lim said he checked with DAP founder Chen Man Hin, 94, who told him he had no inkling of the plot claimed by Hanif. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Contents of a purported police intelligence report asserting that DAP had proposed to divide the peninsula in two back in 1969 are entirely unknown to party leaders of the time, said Lim Kit Siang.

Responding to former inspector-general of police Tun Hanif Omar, who asserted to the existence and contents of the report, the DAP stalwart said none in the party had even been aware of the allegation for which he is suing the former.

Lim said he checked with DAP founder Chen Man Hin, 94, who told him he had no inkling of the plot claimed by Hanif.

“It would appear that the Special Branch knew more about the DAP than the DAP itself!” Lim said in a statement.

Suggesting that the SB report that Hanif was alluding to was false, Lim then asked if the document itself even existed as well as why the ex-IGP waited this long to expose the plan.

Lim then asked Hanif if the plot had been an attempt to justify a crackdown on DAP that was abandoned due to the ludicrousness of its premise.

In his latest response yesterday, Hanif claimed his allegation was derived from a SB report he received as past of the National Operations Council (Mageran).

On Sunday, Lim instructed lawyer Ramkarpal Singh to initiate a defamation lawsuit against Hanif for claiming recently that DAP had advocated for Malays to get the east coast of peninsular Malaysia and for the west coast to go to the Chinese after the controversial 1969 general election.