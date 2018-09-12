'Sekiro' trailer leaps closer to 2019 release

Recently shown at Gamescom 2018, ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ will be present at the Tokyo Game Show. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 ― An atmospheric and action-oriented trailer for ninja warrior game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has been released in advance of the 2018 Tokyo Game Show.

The studio behind the hit Dark Souls franchise and PS4 exclusive Bloodborne is preparing to release Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in March 2019.

Stealth, athleticism, and proficiency in combat against oversized enemies, both human and bestial in nature, can be seen in this most recent trailer, released in advance of the 2018 Tokyo Game Show, which runs September 20-23.

Also evidenced within the reel's two-minute runtime is an emphasis on swift navigation of the game's grand spaces, whether leaping up walls, flying from tree to rooftop via a grappling hook winch, or whirling away from powerful strikes.

The game is to be published by Activision, the company behind Destiny and Call of Duty.

Established in 1986, Sekiro developer From Software gained international recognition through the success of 2009 PlayStation 3 cult hit Demon's Souls.

International fan demand for exported copies of the notoriously demanding medieval action adventure helped secure distribution of the Japanese game.

That led to From's development of Dark Souls, Dark Souls II and Dark Souls III for PlayStation, Xbox and Windows PC platforms; Bloodborne was received as a variation on familiar themes for the PlayStation 4.

Prior to that, From was previously best known for the Armored Core combat robot franchise, including a multiplayer spinoff Chromehounds. Hidetaka Miyazaki, central to the development of entries to the Dark Souls and later Armored Core series, is the director on both Déraciné and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The game's title, Sekiro, refers to the main character's status as a one-armed warrior. ― AFP-Relaxnews