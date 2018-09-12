Think Cynthia Nixon has weird food taste? She's not the only questionable celebrity (VIDEO)

Former 'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon is not the only celebrity with eyebrow-raising food tastes.

The former Sex and the City star became the talk of the Twittersphere yesterday, when a video emerged of her ordering a cinnamon raisin bagel with smoked salmon, red onions, capers, tomato and cream cheese at Zabar's — an order that offended bagel and lox purists.

The video was first published by Gothamist.

“Cinnamon raisin bagel? With lox?” screamed the internet.

Her questionable food tastes kicked off a mini Twitter storm, with #Bagelgate trending on the platform and some pundits going so far as to interpret the order as a reflection of her renegade tendencies and bold ideas.

But she's not the only celebrity with food habits outside the norm.

Yes, I like to eat a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel with... lox, capers, red onions, cream cheese, and tomatoes.



Give a few bucks to help support our campaign in the last days before the primary and enter for a chance to have YOUR favorite bagel with me: https://t.co/Q9Whsj4T6j. pic.twitter.com/pkfjRLNZuT — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 11, 2018

Ripleys.com chronicles some of the eccentric eating habits of celebrities and famous people. Marilyn Monroe, for instance, used to eat two raw eggs whipped with warm milk for breakfast, while during one period of his life, Steve Jobs ate so many carrots it turned him vaguely orange.

During her campaign trail in 2008, Hillary Clinton allegedly ate jalapenos like potato chips, and Chrissy Teigen licks the nacho seasoning off Doritos chips, so she gets the flavour, not the carbs. — AFP-Relaxnews