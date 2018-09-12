Halle Berry to direct, star in action movie 'Bruised'

Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles January 21, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — The film about a mixed martial arts fighter will be the Oscar winner's directorial debut, reports Deadline.

Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, Bruised follows Jackie “Justice,” a mixed martial arts fighter struggling to keep her life together. When six-year-old Manny — the young son she walked out on — returns to Jackie's life, she must battle her own fears, go up against a rising star of the MMA world, and strive to be a good mother to Manny.

No stranger to action films, Berry (X-Men, Catwoman, Die Another Day) is currently at work on action movie John Wick 3, where she stars opposite Keanu Reeves.

John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk will join Berry for Bruised, as will the fight choreography team from the action franchise.

Berry made history as the first (and only) black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 2001's Monster's Ball. — AFP-Relaxnews