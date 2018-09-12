Kim Kardashian blossoms with newest beauty launch

Kim Kardashian Instagram 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Kim Kardashian has been hard at work in the beauty lab again.

The reality TV star and KKW Beauty cosmetics entrepreneur has announced the imminent arrival of a brand new beauty collection inspired by cherry blossoms and her daughter Chicago’s baby shower.

“My new Cherry Blossom Collection is almost here and is inspired by my love for the pretty pink-colored trees (Chi’s baby shower was cherry blossom themed!),” the star announced to her 117 million Instagram followers, in a post accompanied by a promotional shot of her adorned in the famous pink flowers.

The collection, which is scheduled for release on September 14, includes a 10-pan eyeshadow palette with shades ranging from cool neutrals to rich berry hues, as well as three blushes, three lip liners and eight lipsticks. Logically, pinks and reds are the underpinning of the whole series, with dashes of peach, rose gold and plum tones.

The move comes just over a month since KKW Beauty’s last big drop -- a ‘Classic Collection’ unveiled back in July that focused on sultry neutral shades in matte and metallic finishes.

In fact, this whole year has been a busy one for the burgeoning brand, which dropped its first lipstick collection back in June, following a concealer collection and a collaborative series with Kardashian’s long-term makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in April. — AFP-Relaxnews