Kim Jones takes Dior Homme pre-fall show to Tokyo

After his Paris debut in June, Kim Jones is taking the Dior pre-fall menswear show to Tokyo. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Sept 12 — The French fashion house will be touching down in Tokyo, November 30, to show its pre-fall men's collection, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reports yesterday.

Following the success of Kim Jones' first runway show for Dior Homme back in June, the luxury label has picked the Japanese capital, Tokyo, as the location for its pre-fall men's collection show, November 30.

The show's date and location coincide with a pop-up opening November 28 at Isetan, a department store in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo. For two weeks, shoppers will be able to snap up the capsule collection designed by Kim Jones for summer 2019. The capsule will also be on sale at the Dior store in Ginza, also in Tokyo, before rolling out worldwide, December 1.

The Asian market is attracting a growing number of luxury labels. This year, the Tommy Hilfiger unveiled its latest collections in Shanghai, China, September 4. Chanel also plans to show its Cruise 2018-2019 collection in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. — AFP-Relaxnews