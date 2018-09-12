Amazon to release exclusive Jack White EP and film (VIDEO)

Jack White performs at the Eurokeenes de Belfort Festival on July 1, 2012. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — The Amazon Original Jack White EP and Prime Original documentary film will release globally on Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video.

Jack White: Kneeling at the Anthem DC is directed by Emmett Malloy and was filmed at White's soldout show at The Anthem in Washington DC. It will include previously unseen footage from White's sold-out May 30 concert in Washington, part of the “Boarding House Reach” tour in support of his new album, as well as footage from his surprise performance at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Director Emmett Malloy has previously helmed The White Stripes 2009 documentary Under Great White Northern Lights.

A six-song Amazon Original live EP with highlights from the night, including four selections from Boarding House Reach — Connected by Love, Corporation, Ice Station Zebra and Over and Over and Over — will also drop September 21 on Amazon Music. Fans can stream an advance track from the EP, Connected by Love via Amazon Music. — AFP-Relaxnews