Hilton adds travel guide feature to mobile app

NEW YORK, Sept 12 — The Hilton hotel group has partnered with Foursquare to launch a new travel feature on its mobile app.

Starting September 12, the Hilton Honors mobile app will offer recommendations on the best places to visit and eat at through the Explore feature.

Recommendations are curated from local residents and range from kid-friendly museums, business dinner suggestions to fine-dining experiences.

The geolocation-based app will show users recommendations relevant to their hotel. The feature rolls out in 28 markets this week, with plans to expand in the future. — AFP-Relaxnews