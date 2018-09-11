Wildlife Dept sets up traps to catch crocodile in Kampung Melayu River in Sandakan

A Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus) opens its mouth in its enclosure at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola in this file picture taken on February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 11 — The Wildlife Department has set up traps to catch a crocodile in the river at Kampung Melayu Batu 8 after a teenager was bitten by the reptile yesterday.

Sandakan Wildlife Officer Hussein Muin said that operation to catch the reptile was still ongoing, adding that a notice board was also put up to remind residents not to carry out any activity in the river.

In the 12.30 pm incident yesterday, Arsil Aikmal, 13, was bitten by the crocodile when he was bathing in the river near his aunt’s house.

The boy, however, managed to escape the crocodile’s jaws with the help of his cousins and friends who quickly dragged him out of the river.

He is currently recovering at the Duchess of Kent Hospital here after receiving 15 stitches on his chest, four on his back, five on the thigh and had two lacerations on the right knee.

Hussein said while the community was aware of crocodiles in the area, this was the first time a resident was actually attacked, adding that there was previously a case of a dog being devoured by a crocodile near the village. — Bernama