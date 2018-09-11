19th Sukma, launch pad for Olympic gold

A colourful light show with 250 drones deployed in formation to display the Sukma logo, national and state flag and also the Bos Gaurus logo during the opening ceremony of the 19th Sukma, September 11, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 11 — It is hoped the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) will be the grounds to produce athletes who could one day bag the country’s much awaited first Olympic gold medal.

Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Sukma 2018 should be the platform in continuing the tradition of unearthing talents who could bring honours to the country in world championships.

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin launched the opening of the 19th Sukma at Perak Stadium in Ipoh, September 11, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

“We have high hopes that the young stars of Perak Sukma will shine all the way to the Olympics and world championships one day,” he said

He was delivering a welcoming speech at the opening of Sukma 19th which was launched by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin at Perak Stadium here tonight.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Earlier, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman hoped athletes in the multi-sport championship would carry the spirit of Malaysia Boleh! at the 19th Sukma.

“Bring out the spirit of Malaysia Boleh! as a wave to empower sports in the country.

“This sporting meet is not only for us to enjoy but it is an effective agent of unity across religion and race,” he said. — Bernama