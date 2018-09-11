Winning start for Malaysia in Women’s World Team Squash tournament

File picture shows Low Wee Wern in action during the Malaysian Open squash championships at Bukit Jalil squash centre, July 22, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 – - Malaysia got off to a flying start by defeating South Africa 3-0 in the Group D opening tie in the 2018 Women’s World Team Squash Championship in Dalian, China, today.

In today’s action, former world number five player, Low Wee Wern delivered the first point for Malaysia after edging Milnay Louw: 11-6, 11-6 and 11-8 before 2018 Asian Games singles champion, Datuk Nicol David doubled the lead by crushing Alexandra Fulle: winning in 11-4, 11-7 and 11-8, according to the tournament website:www.wsfwomensteams.com.

Reigning national champion, S. Sivasangari sealed the comfortable victory for Malaysia by subduing Elani Landman:11-6, 13-11 and 11-3.

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the second preliminary round match, tomorrow.

In another Group D match, Hong Kong registered a sizzling 3-0 win over Switzerland.

Sixteen teams are taking part in the biennial tournament. — Bernama