Colourful, dazzling opening for 19th Sukma

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah placing a keris into a sheath to trigger a laser to light up the torch at Stadium Perak in Ipoh during the opening ceremony of the 19th Sukma, September 11, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 11 — With the theme ‘Wow Kita Hebat’, (Wow We’re the Greatest) the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) opened in spectacular light and colours at Perak Stadium here tonight.

In a symbolic launch, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah placed a keris into a sheath which triggered a laser to light up the torch of the championship much to the cheers of all present in the stadium. Colourful fireworks light up the night sky over Stadium Perak during the opening ceremony of the 19th Sukma, September 11, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

Before this, the Sultan received the torch brought by Perak chef de mission, Loo Kum Zee, a former national high jumper who had brought honours to country in the international arena.

Earlier, the opening ceremony began with the march past by state contingents starting with Sarawak, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Selangor, Terengganu, Federal Territory, Johor, Brunei Darussalam and Perak headed by Loo.

After the march past, the Perak Sukma mascot, a seladang bull named Chor entered the field followed by the singing of the theme song “Wow! We’re the Greatest, composed by Datuk Wah Abdul Hamid Idris and the opening presentation named Indera Sakti performed by 700 participants.

About 40,000 spectators witnessed the biennial games opening ceremony including 25,000 inside stadium while the rest watch event at three giant screens outside the stadium.

Sukma 2018 will be held from Sept 12 to 22 with 427 gold medals in 29 sports in competition at 39 venues in 12 districts all over Perak.

The 19th Sukma is the second time Perak are hosting the championship after their first attempt in 1994. — Bernama