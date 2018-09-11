MMEA: Tanker used to smuggle diesel worth RM450,000 detained in Miri waters

The MMEA detained a tanker that was being used to smuggle diesel worth RM450,000 in Miri waters yesterday. — Picture by Dawn Chin

MIRI, Sept 11— The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency detained a tanker that was being used to smuggle diesel worth RM450,000 in Miri waters at midday yesterday.

Miri MMEA director Kapten Maritim Md Fauzi Othman said the tanker was stopped about three nautical miles from Tanjung Lobang and had 250,000 litres of diesel on board.

“Three crew members on board, a local man and two Indian nationals, aged 25 to 35, have also been detained tp facilitate investigations,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama