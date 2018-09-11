Sukma football: Kedah top Group D

LUMUT, Sept 11 — Kedah have taken the lead in Group D in the 2018 Malaysia Games football competition after defeating Kelantan 2-1 in their second match at TLDM Stadium here this evening.

Kedah scored in the second half through Mohamad Fadhli Rithwan and Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam, in the 48th and 63rd minutes.

Kelantan led in the first half via Wan Ahmad Nazirul Aqmil Wan Apandi in the 37th minute.

With the win, Kedah collected six points followed by Selangor and Pahang tied with three points.

In another Group D match this evening at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium here, Pahang edged Selangor 2-1.

Before even the two teams could settle down, Pahang captain Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim made a solo run to score in the first minute of the match.

Pahang again punished a defence lapse by Selangor to find the net in the 69th minute via Muhammad Badrul Amin Jesmi.

Nonetheless, Selangor were on target in the 78th minute with Muhamad Rafie Mat Yaacob scoring their only goal but they suffered their first defeat.

In Group C at Parit Buntar Mini Stadium, this evening, Melaka and Penang played to a scoreless draw.

Tomorrow, two-time Sukma football champions, Perak will meet Negeri Sembilan in a Group A match at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium at 8.45pm while Perlis will meet Sarawak at TLDM Stadium at the same time.

In Group B, Terengganu will meet Federal Territory at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Stadium in Tanjung Malim at 4.30 pm. — Bernama