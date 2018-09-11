Prices of five car makes to drop after SST

Honda cars will be cheaper after the implementation of the Sales and Service Tax (SST). File picture shows Honda Malaysia launching the new Odyssey. — Picture by YS Khong

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 11 — Several makes of cars including imported ones recorded a price reduction of up to RM3,000 after the implementation of the Sales and Service Tax (SST).

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, when announcing the matter, said the five makes were Perodua; Honda; Toyota; BMW and Volkswagen.

“I have received information that several makes of cars whose prices when compared to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) are much lower.

“This is because we don’t collect as much (tax) compared to the GST, the prices of goods can be flexible and it is also adopted by the government to ensure prosperity for the people,” he told reporters at a press conference, here today.

Lim said that the price of a Proton Axia car after the implementation of the SST was RM40,390 compared with RM41,497, a drop of RM1,107 during the imposition of the GST.

“For the Myvi 1.5 car, the price is now RM54,090 compared with RM55,300, Honda Jazz 1.5 is now priced at RM83,633 (previously RM85,750), Toyota Vios RM93,200 as against RM93,980 previously while the Volkswagen Polo is only RM74,900 compared with the current price of RM76,888 with GST.” he added.

Besides the five makes of vehicles, Lim said the BMW 118i brand also saw a price drop of RM3,000 to RM185,800 from RM188,800. — Bernama