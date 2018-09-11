‘Who mentioned anything about politics?’ Johor crown prince asks Kadir Jasin

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said the Pakatan Harapan government would be no different from its predecessor if it could not accept criticisms. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — There is no difference between the new administration and its predecessor if Pakatan Harapan cannot take criticisms, Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said today.

He was responding to PPBM’s Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, who suggested that a certain royal house be monitored by local authorities for previously expressing pro-Barisan Nasional (BN) views instead of being neutral.

Tunku Ismail took to Twitter and chide the new Pakatan Harapan government for not being able to handle criticisms.

“There’s no difference between then and now. “Who mentioned anything about politics? ‘tegur’ a bit and they get edgy.

“I thought it is a new era now. Deja Vu,” the Crown Prince said in a Facebook posting.

Tunku Ismail had expressed concern over the local authorities allegedly monitoring the Johor Royal family.