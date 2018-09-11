Bridge collapse: Victim saved injured stray cat before accident

Zuhainun Salim, (second left) mother of bridge-collapse victim Mohamad Haziq Ishak, was grief-stricken when receiving visitors to her home in Kampung Leret A, Bandar Baharu, September 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

BANDAR BAHARU, Sept 11 — Fate took a twist when a teenager who saved an injured stray cat was instead dealt a cruel blow when he was killed after being buried under piles of rubble in a bridge-collapse incident near Taman Serdang last night.

The mother of the victim, Zuhainun Salim, 54, said prior to the incident, her 17-year-old son Mohamad Haziq Ishak found the cat which was believed to have been hit by a passing vehicle at a junction near Pekan Serdang and brought it to her stall to treat it.

She said Mohamad Haziq had also told her that he wanted to bury the cat if the animal could not survive before he went out with his friend at 10pm.

“I was alerted by a younger sibling of his friend that he and his friend were buried under the piles of rubble and I rushed to the scene,” she said when met at her residence at Kampung Leret A near here today.

In the 10.15pm incident, Mohamad Haziq who was riding a motorcycle and his pillion rider Muhammad Haikal Hakimi Mohd Noor, 17, were heading to Taman Serdang from Pekan Serdang when they fell into the rubble.

Their bodies were found at 12.15am and 12.30am today, respectively. — Bernama