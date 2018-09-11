Melaka wushu exponents on fire

Melaka wushu athlete, Tammy Tan Hui Ling during the final match of Jianshu Women’s event of Sukma 2018 at Gopeng Matriculation College, Ipoh, September 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 11— The Melaka contingent opened their Malaysia Games (Perak Sukma 2018) campaign on a winning note with their wushu team capturing three of the five gold medals on offer in the sport today.

In the action at Dewan Kolej Matrikulasi Gopeng, Si Shin Peng, 16, from Malim, was the first athlete in the Games to stand at the middle of the podium.

He won the gold in the men’s Jianshu after collecting 9.48 points. Sarawak’s Elvic Bong Qian Zheng (9.40 points) took the silver while Mohamad Afiq Danial Mohd Firdaus Chua of Terengganu had to settle for the bronze (9.38 points).

“This erases my disappointment in the 2016 Sukma in Sarawak where I won the silver. Six months of hard training has paid off, I am very proud of my achievement today,” he told reporters afterwards.

Melaka’s second gold was won by Tammy Tan Hui Ling in the women’s Jianshu (9.44 points) while Sarawak’s Stephanie Ngu Chai Ern clinched the silver (9.40 points) and Wong Kai Xin of Perlis the bronze (9.34 points).

“I did not expect to win the gold because my senior was also competing...I did my best and made less mistakes,” said Tammy who will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination this year.

Tan Cheong Wan then clinched Melaka’s third gold in the men’s Gunshu when he chalked up 9.58 points leaving behind Muhammad Danish Aizad Mohd Firdaus Chua of Penang in his wake (9.45 points). The bronze was won by Sarawak’s Clement Thian Fung Seng ( 9.43 points).

Team manager for the Melaka squad Yong Kheng Chien, meanwhile, expressed confidence that his charges would be able to secure two more gold tomorrow.

“It is a very good day for us with our exponents displaying quality performances and I hope they continue to be in top form,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee Hui Xia’s long wait for a gold medal since the 2014 Sukma ended today when she won the first gold medal for herself and Sarawak in this edition.

Hui Xian, 18, collected 9.54 points en route to the gold in the women’s Nandao (sword), 0.19 point ahead of silver medallist Tan Cheong Min of Melaka (9.45 points). Perak’s Wong Xin Yi had to be satisfied with the silver (9.35 points).

“I thank my family for their support and also my coach for guiding me to win this gold today,” she told Bernama.

She added that she targeted to represent Malaysia at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The other gold medal was won by Lee Jia Rong in the women’s Gunshu (9.43 points). Choong Hui Ying of Negri Sembilan took the silver (9.42 points) and Joey Au Su Ping of the Federal Territories the bronze (8.92 points).

Seven more gold medals are up for grabs in the wushu competition tomorrow. — Bernama