Daim teases Rosmah with dedicated ‘handbag’ museum

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin has suggested turning the Bandar Malaysia project into a recreational park with a museum dedicated to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s handbags.

Malaysiakini reported that Daim had joked that one feature of the park should be a museum dedicated entirely to Rosmah’s handbags.

“I propose that the (old Sungai Besi airforce) airport be turned into a park so all KLites can use it for recreation.

“Then we can build a museum for Rosmah’s handbags, the whole world will come to see,” Daim was quoted saying today.

He was speaking at a townhall event with Titiwangsa parliament constituents at the Sultan Sulaiman Club.

Daim spoke about Bandar Malaysia while discussing government land in the city that was improperly sold off under the previous Barisan Nasional government.

He said this matter will be brought to the MACC’s attention with the intention of getting back the land.

It was previously reported in all major news outlets that police during a raid at apartment linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in May saw 284 boxes of high-end handbags allegedly belonging to Rosmah seized.

Bandar Malaysia was supposed to be a major hub in the capital with stations for the MRT3 and the now-postponed Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail.

It was one of two plots of land embroiled in the 1MDB scandal, the other being the Tun Razak Exchange.