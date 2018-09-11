Two Chinese investors keen to set-up operations in Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park

An aerial view of the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park start-up area. — Picture by Malaysia-China Business Council

NANNING, Sept 11 — Chinese investors’ interest towards Malaysia continues to grow with two companies showing keenness to set up operations worth billions of ringgit in the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP).

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming said he met the two Chinese corporate players who were in the final stage of getting approval from Malaysia.

“They want to make Malaysia as a platform to export (their products) into the United States and other ASEAN countries. However, we can’t isolate their real reason of investing here (in Malaysia).

“It is the diversification of their risks but it also to enter a new market in ASEAN so they see this as a win-win situation,” he said in response to question on the US-China trade war benefits to Malaysia.

Ong, who is here for an official visit in conjunction with the 15th China ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) 2018, said he would also visit MCKIP’s sister park, the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park (CMQIP) on Thursday to understand the park roles and its benefit to Malaysia.

“(The) main reason I here is to visit the CMQIP. I’ve been to Kuantan and understand the situation there better now and it is a place of great potential from economic development stand point,” he said.

He said both countries has forged strong relationship and he believes the recent visit by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to China showed that the ties between the two countries is on a good track.

“I’ve met with the Chinese government (officials) in Xiamen and Nanning and they welcome us to invest in China. They also encourage their businesses to invest in Malaysia as well,” he told Malaysian reporters accompanying him here today.

Earlier, he launched the Malaysia Pavilion at CAEXPO which houses 174 exhibitors from Malaysia and witnessed the launch of the Malaysia City of Charm.

This year, Sarawak was chosen to represent Malaysia in conjunction with the Visit Sarawak 2019. — Bernama