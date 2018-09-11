Police: Two men detained to assist probe on murder of drug addict in Johor

Police detained two men last night and early this morning to assist in the investigation on the murder of a 58-year-old man in Johor. — Reuters pic

BATU PAHAT, Sept 11 — Police detained two men last night and early this morning to assist in the investigation on the murder of a 58-year-old man at the 1st mile Chinese Cemetery, Yong Peng near here yesterday.

Acting Batu Pahat OCPD, Supt KS Mender Singh said the body of the half-nude victim was found at 7.50am yesterday.

“Following investigation, police detained one of them at Jalan Ah Looh, Yong Peng at 9.30pm last night while the other was detained at Taman Kota Aman, Yong Peng, at 1.30 this morning,” he said in a statement here today.

Mender Singh said police also seized several items including a box of candles following the detention of the two men aged 31.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the murder victim was a drug addict and had 10 past criminal records involving six drug cases and four other criminal cases.

“When found, the victim had bleeding marks at the back of the head besides several small patches believed to be candle (Chinese payer candle) marks on the body and face,” he said.

Mender Singh said a report of the post mortem at the Forensics Medicine Unit, Hospital Sultanah Nora Ismail (HSNI), here revealed that the victim suffered a fracture of the right ribs besides fracture marks on the right skull believed to be due to beatings.

He said both men were now detained for further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama