What do you have to say now? Najib asks Kit Siang after ‘proof’ of Saudi donation

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today insisted DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang admit that the former prime minister had received the RM2.6 billion donation from a Saudi Prince.

This follows after Najib posted a financial transcript yesterday of the supposed donation from Prince Faisal Turki into his account.

“I read Lim Kit Siang’s statement today. He seems a bit sad when I have issued some proof of the money donated from Saudi Arabia to my personal account.

“Prior to GE 14, Kit Siang along with DAP often asked ‘where is the RM2.6 billion?’

“I want to ask Kit Siang before I revealed more documents and explanations, would the YB admit that I have returned some or all the RM 2.6 billion, but the facts are deliberately omitted by Pakatan (Harapan)?” he asked

In 2016, the Attorney General Tan Sri Apandi Ali had cleared Najib of any criminal wrongdoing from the RM2.6 billion (US$681 million) that was channelled into his private bank accounts.

Lim has repeatedly asked the former finance minister where the source of the money were really from and whether it could be funds from 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).