Wife of Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Nawaz Sharif dies in London

Published 3 minutes ago on 11 September 2018

Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif (left), the wife of Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has died in London. — AFP pic
ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 — The cancer-stricken wife of Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has died in London, her brother-in-law said today.

Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif died after months of being in a coma. Her husband and daughter left her bedside to return to Pakistan and be arrested on corruption-related charges just ahead of the July 25 elections, which their party lost.

“The wife of Mian Nawaz Sharif is no more among us. May God rest her in peace,” Shehbaz Sharif, the former prime minister’s brother, said on Twitter. — Reuters

