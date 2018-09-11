China seeks WTO backing for sanctions on US over dumping duties

The headquarters of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) pictured in Geneva April 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Sept 11 — China will ask the World Trade Organisation (WTO) next week for permission to impose sanctions on the United States, for Washington’s non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over US dumping duties, a meeting agenda showed today.

The request is likely to lead to years of legal wrangling over the case for sanctions and the amount.

China initiated the dispute in 2013, complaining about US dumping duties on several industries including machinery and electronics, light industry, metals and minerals, with an annual export value of up to US$8.4 billion (RM34.8 billion).

It won a WTO ruling in 2016, which was confirmed by an appeal last year.

The case concerned the US Commerce Department’s way of calculating the amount of “dumping” — Chinese exports that are priced to undercut American-made goods on the US market.

The US calculation method, known as “zeroing”, tended to increase the level of US anti-dumping duties on foreign producers and was repeatedly ruled to be illegal in a series of trade disputes brought to the WTO.

The string of US defeats fuelled US President Donald Trump’s campaign to reform the WTO. Trump said last month the United States could withdraw from the WTO if “they don’t shape up”.

China told the WTO last month that the deadline for the United States to comply with the ruling expired on August 22.

The WTO published an agenda today for a meeting of its dispute settlement body on September 21, showing China planned to take the legal step of asking for authorisation for sanctions. — Reuters