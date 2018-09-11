Taib: Mutual respect, tolerance create lasting peace and stability in Sarawak

Sarawak’s Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud speaking during the Syarahan Negarawan Negeri Sarawak event in Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, Kuching in this file picture taken on July 13, 2017. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Sept 11 — The practice of mutual respect and tolerance among the multi-racial and multi-religious people in the state has created lasting peace and stability in Sarawak, according to Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

In fact, he said the harmonious relations among the people from different tribes and religions in the state had always been the exemplary model to other states.

“In Sarawak, the people respect each other regardless of their race and religion. Racial harmony is always preserved.

“The Muslims, despite being the minority group in the state, have shown that they are more than capable of respecting other religions which might have existed earlier,” he said when gracing the state-level Maal Hijrah 1440H celebration at the Islamic Complex here today.

In conjunction with the Maal Hijrah celebration, Taib also called on all Muslims to send the message that Malaysia is an Islamic country which respects and allows other religions to be practised freely.

“There was a time during a visit to a longhouse when I was the chief minister, a non-Muslim Iban community went to the extent of buying and preparing me a prayer mat so that I can perform my prayer at their longhouse.

“That kind of religious tolerance is unique and you cannot find it anywhere else in the world,” he added. — Bernama