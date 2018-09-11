Terengganu Sultan calls on Muslims to protect sanctity of Islam

File picture of Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin during an interview with Bernama in 2017. Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin has called on Muslims to protect the sanctity of Islam in Malaysia.— Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 11 — The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, has called on Muslims to protect the sanctity of Islam in the country.

He said this was important because Muslims around the world were currently being tested and facing difficult situations.

“Muslims in our country are also being tested with efforts to deny Islam’s position as guaranteed in the constitution,” he said in his address at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration here today.

Also present were Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah and Yang Di Pertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail.

At the event, former Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) lecturer, Talib Abdul Rahman, 65, was honoured as the state’s “Tokoh Maal Hijrah”. — Bernama