Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Get real, please: Critics pan unrealistic hospital scene in Malay drama series

Published 2 hours ago on 11 September 2018

By Melanie Chalil

A hospital scene from drama series Cinta Koko Coklat depicting an intubated patient who can talk has gone viral. — Screengrab from Facebook/Sarah Mohd Shukor
A hospital scene from drama series Cinta Koko Coklat depicting an intubated patient who can talk has gone viral. — Screengrab from Facebook/Sarah Mohd Shukor

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — Ever wondered how true to life medical dramas are?

Just ask nurse and Twitter user Balqis Tuah.

Balqis did not hold back when she tuned in to a Malaysian drama series and took to the social media platform after watching a hospital scene which she claimed was utterly illogical, Astro Awani reported.

The scene in question depicted a woman who has an endotracheal (ET) tube inserted in her trachea but was still able to speak.

“In my entire time as a nurse, I’ve never seen an intubated patient who can talk and is so active.

“Again, do your research Malay dramas,” she tweeted after watching a scene in drama series Cinta Koko Coklat, featuring actors Sura Sojangi and Azrel Ismail.

 

 

Upon sharing her two cents’ worth on the television series, Twitterverse too followed suit in voicing their opinions.

“I’ve been intubated until I can’t speak. It was torture having that thing (ET tube) in my mouth. One thing’s for sure, I couldn’t eat for 11 days,” @aizilhsnh responded.

@naimmrosli pointed out, “Seriously, the ETT tube is in her trachea and she can still talk. No reflux and her breathing was fine.”

 

 

Director Mohd Fazli Yahya has apologised following the criticisms online.

He told mStar he had consulted with a hospital before shooting the now infamous tracheal tube scene.

“I acknowledge the mistake and it was a weakness on my part but for everyone’s knowledge, I referred to a hospital for every scene that involved a hospital.

“That scene was not deliberately done without a reference,” he said.

It was not the first time eagle-eyed social media users called out on illogical depictions in medical dramas.

Previously, a scene from another Malaysian drama series went viral for portraying a doctor who confirmed a patient’s memory loss through an X-ray examination.

The lesson here? Never believe anything you see on TV.

Related Articles

In Showbiz