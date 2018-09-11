Get real, please: Critics pan unrealistic hospital scene in Malay drama series

A hospital scene from drama series Cinta Koko Coklat depicting an intubated patient who can talk has gone viral. — Screengrab from Facebook/Sarah Mohd Shukor

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — Ever wondered how true to life medical dramas are?

Just ask nurse and Twitter user Balqis Tuah.

Balqis did not hold back when she tuned in to a Malaysian drama series and took to the social media platform after watching a hospital scene which she claimed was utterly illogical, Astro Awani reported.

The scene in question depicted a woman who has an endotracheal (ET) tube inserted in her trachea but was still able to speak.

“In my entire time as a nurse, I’ve never seen an intubated patient who can talk and is so active.

“Again, do your research Malay dramas,” she tweeted after watching a scene in drama series Cinta Koko Coklat, featuring actors Sura Sojangi and Azrel Ismail.

HAHAHA I can’t! 🤣🤣🤣 sepanjang Aku kerja tak pernah lagi dapat intubated patient yg boleh cakap and active macam ni. Again drama melayu do your damn research! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N5cJn5gTku — BALQISTUAH (@Qisshes) 6 September 2018

Upon sharing her two cents’ worth on the television series, Twitterverse too followed suit in voicing their opinions.

“I’ve been intubated until I can’t speak. It was torture having that thing (ET tube) in my mouth. One thing’s for sure, I couldn’t eat for 11 days,” @aizilhsnh responded.

@naimmrosli pointed out, “Seriously, the ETT tube is in her trachea and she can still talk. No reflux and her breathing was fine.”

Since not that many people knows, I really think ‘content creators’ should at least provide a believable scene for the mass. It is always worth researching, no matter in what field — Aqil Hamidun 🌺 (@AqilHamidun) 8 September 2018

Director Mohd Fazli Yahya has apologised following the criticisms online.

He told mStar he had consulted with a hospital before shooting the now infamous tracheal tube scene.

“I acknowledge the mistake and it was a weakness on my part but for everyone’s knowledge, I referred to a hospital for every scene that involved a hospital.

“That scene was not deliberately done without a reference,” he said.

It was not the first time eagle-eyed social media users called out on illogical depictions in medical dramas.

Previously, a scene from another Malaysian drama series went viral for portraying a doctor who confirmed a patient’s memory loss through an X-ray examination.

The lesson here? Never believe anything you see on TV.