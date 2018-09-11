China Post proposes KL-Nanning direct cargo flights

File photo of an aircraft flying past a construction site in Chennai. China Post Group of Guangxi has proposed direct cargo flights between Kuala Lumpur-Nanning can be established to further facilitate Malaysia-China trade. — Reuters pic

NANNING, Sept 11 — China Post Group of Guangxi has proposed direct cargo flights between Kuala Lumpur-Nanning can be established to further facilitate Malaysia-China trade.

Its Vice-General Manager, He Beizu said this was aimed at promoting balance trade between both countries and helped reduce logistics cost, as well as speed up customs clearance.

“The flights from Nanning will produce a direct import value of RMB1.2 million and export value of RMB1.5 million.

“It is estimated that the value of import for Nanning Airport will be increased by RMB300 million and exports will be about RMB400 million with annual growth below 10 per cent,” he said during a briefing with Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming, who visited the China-Asean E-commerce Logistics Centre here.

At the moment, He Beizu said at present the global air freight volume at the Nanning Wuxu International Airport was still far behind other developed provinces such as Guangdong, Zhejiang and Fujian due to higher international logistics.

“Opening Kuala Lumpur-Nanning air cargo flights will make Nanning a regular and non-stop cargo terminal between both countries, which will speed up customs clearance,” he said.

He said China Post Group Guangxi was also keen to set up its first international warehouse in Kuala Lumpur with an investment of RMB8 million.

Responding to the proposal, Ong said he would bring up the proposal for discussion within the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and other related ministries.

Ong said this would extend the collaboration inked between China Post Group Guangxi and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and Malaysia’s KCO Logistics & Distributions Services Sdn Bhd in September 2017, which led to the setting up Malaysia Pavilion on China Post’s online platform, ULE.com.

Since then, KCO has become the Master Dealer of China Post Guangxi Province for logistics provider offline and e-commerce business, with about 50 countries on the platform to date.

Earlier, Ong launched the Malaysia E-Commerce Zone designated within the China-Asean E-commerce Logistics Centre in the Nanning Free-Trade Zone Electronic Science Park.

Malaysia is the first country to have a zone within the park. — Bernama