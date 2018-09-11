Sultan Nazrin Shah calls on Muslims to strengthen unity

Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah called on Muslims to constantly strengthen unity and strive for the country’s further progress and development. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Sept 11 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has called on Muslims to constantly strengthen unity and strive for the country’s further progress and development.

He also urged Muslims to embrace the spirit of unity embodied in the formulation of the Madinah Constitution, as well as the philosophy of unity contained in the Federal Constitution.

Sultan Nazrin Shah said this in his address at the state-level 1440 Maal Hijrah celebration at the Ipoh Convention Centre here today.

Also present were Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim; Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; Raja Di Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Menteri Besar, Ahmad Faizal Azumu. — Bernama