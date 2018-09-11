Against ‘queer values’: Petition launched to keep archaic law which criminalises sodomy, oral sex

An online petition has been launched to call for the government to retain Sections 377A and 377B of the Penal Code, which criminalises sodomy and oral sex (fellatio). — Screenshot taken from change.org

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — An online petition has been launched to call for the government to retain Sections 377A and 377B of the Penal Code, which criminalises sodomy and oral sex (fellatio).

The petition that was started on the online campaign platform Change.org by “Concerned Malaysians” yesterday, was addressed to the “Decision Makers” — the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Minister in charge of law in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong, and the Attorney General Chambers.

Following the recent Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Section 377 of the Penal Code in India, the petition had sought to get 2,500 signatures.

As of press time, it currently has 2,150 signees.

This petition comes despite the fact that there has not been an organised campaign here to call for the repeal of the said law.

“We, the People of Malaysia demand that our government take cognisance that we, as a society and electorate, strongly oppose any similar move to repeal the corresponding Sections 377A and 377B from the Malaysian Penal Code.

“As a conservative society with traditional family values, we wish to reiterate our desire to keep the Penal Code in tact to convey to our future generations that sexual relations are not to include any pervasive fashion,” the petition, titled “YB DATUK : RETAIN 377A & 377B OF MALAYSIAN PENAL CODE”, stated.

“Furthermore, it will lead to greater push for other LGBT rights in our conservative society as we have seen played out in other western societies today. We do not think the vocal minority should impose their queer values and practice on the silent majority, who remain largely conservative.”

Supporters of the petition had opposed any move to repeal the two Sections of the Penal Code as this would normalise “all kinds of deviant sexual habitude”, such as same sex, and encourage such activities to spread.

User Rafna Farin Abdul Ra’far wrote, “No to LGBT. It is cancer to society. Once you recognised it, it will destruct the whole society.”

Mohd Nazri Sahat said, “We have to defend our honour and dignity... It was defended by our forefather... It is defended by us now... And will always be defended by our children... Steadfast with Rukunegara and Malaysian Cultures... Never change the things that make us humane [sic].”

Another user by the name Julita Ilhani wrote, “only perverts will not sign this petition.”

On Thursday, India’s Supreme Court had restored a landmark Delhi High Court judgement which had decriminalised homosexuality, and excluded all kinds of adult consensual sexual behaviour.

The law will remain on the statute book to deal with unnatural sexual offences against minors and animals such as sodomy and bestiality.