SAR operation ends after body of drowned teen found

The body of Nor Rahimi Fithri Ismail, 19, the last missing teenager, was found by a search and rescue SAR team at 2.40pm, ending the search and rescue (SAR) operation. — Picture by courtesy of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

KOTA TINGGI, Sept 11 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has called off their search and rescue (SAR) operation after they discovered the remaining body of a teenager who drowned last night at a beach here.

Johor Maritime Operations deputy director Captain (maritime) Sanifah Yusof said the SAR operations was called off at 2.45pm, following the discovery of the last missing victim at 2.40pm.

“The body of Nor Rahimi Fithri Ismail, 19, was found near where he was last seen on the beach with another victim Muhammad Norhakimi Rehab, 18,” he said in an updated statement to the media.

Sanifah said both the drowned teens were earlier identified by their respective family members before being brought to the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

Following that, he said the police will take over the case from the SAR team.

Earlier today at 5.50am, the body of Muhammad Norhakim, one of two drowning victims, was discovered by the SAR team about 500 metres from the Carilamat Forward Base here.

The SAR operations consisted of personnel from MMEA, marine police, the Fire and Rescue Department, and the Civil Defence Force.

Yesterday, Muhammad Norhakimi and Noor Rahimi were believed to have drowned after going to the beach at 8.30pm.

Sanifah reminded the public to call 999 or the Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) at 07-2219231 for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to provide immediate emergency assistance in the event of an emergency at sea.

“People are also advised to be more cautious due to uncertain weather conditions and to take the necessary measures when on the beach or at sea,” he said.