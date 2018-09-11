Small yet skilful wushu athlete impresses crowd, wins bronze

Wong Kai Xin in action during the women’s Jianshu event at 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) held in Kolej Matrikulasi Gopeng, Perak, September 11, 2018. — Pix by Marcus Pheong

GOPENG, Sep 11 — She might be the smallest and youngest athlete, but Wong Kai Xin stunned everyone with her acrobatic wushu skills.

When she first stepped onto the court, the crowd was taken aback with her small-sized figure, however, Wong soon shocked everyone with her nimble jumping and landing technique. Wong Kai Xin posing with her coach Chai Chin Hin (left) and her mother Lee Chay Yin after winning the bronze medal in Jianshu event at 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma).

She then impressed everyone with her sword swinging skills, which got the crowd excited as they cheered and clapped for her each movement.

The 12-year-old proved that size is not a matter.

Wong, who represents Perlis, won the bronze medal for the women’s Jianshu event in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) Perak, which was held at the Kolej Matrikulasi Gopeng here today.

The Kangar born athlete did not expect that she would walk away with a medal in Sukma as she was competing with athletes who were much older and experienced.

“It’s my first Sukma and I didn’t expect that I will win a medal. Winning bronze was more than what I expected,” she told Malay Mail.

But, this was not the first medal the pupil from SJKC Pay Fong has won, Wong had previously bagged a gold medal in the Daoshu event and a bronze medal in the Chang Quan event in the World Junior Wushu Championship held in Brazil two months ago.

Wong first started wushu training at the age of 10. She picked up the sports fast and participated in several tournaments since then.

Wong said she will train two to three hours every day and have been preparing for Sukma for the past two months.

“It was a bit challenging this year as I have a few tournaments together with my Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination. I need to balance my time properly so that my training would not clash with my studies,” she said.

Wong said will continue training wushu as long as she can and added that she wanted to represent the country at the senior level in the future.

She dedicated the victory to her coach Chai Chin Hin and mother Lee Chay Yin, who both accompanied her for Sukma.