Muslims must respect one another, says Kedah Sultan

The Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah inspects the guard of honour at the Wisma Darul Aman square in Alor Setar in this file picture taken on August 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 11 — The Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah has advised Muslims of all colour, backgrounds and political affiliations in the state to always respect one another.

He said besides lending a helping hand to one another, Muslims should also offer their assistance to members of other religions as practised by Prophet Muhammad.

In his speech at the state-level 1440H Maal Hijrah celebration held at Dewan Seri Negeri, Wisma Darul Aman here, Sultan Sallehuddin also called for unity among Muslims as well as the people in the state as a whole to be maintained.

The Sultan’s speech text was read by the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin.

Also present were Tunku Bendahara of Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Abdul Hamid Thani Sultan Badlishah and Tunku Temenggong of Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

The event was also attended by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir and state Mufti Datuk Mohd Syeikh Fadzil Awang.

At the event, Sekolah Menengah Agama Maahad Tahfiz Al-Abidin founder Zainol Abidin Sudin, 82, was named the Kedah ‘Tokoh Maal Hijrah’ recipient. — Bernama