Green K-beauty brand Aprilskin is now available in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― Fans of Korean award-winning skincare and beauty brand Aprilskin will be glad to know they can easily stock up on the range at selected Guardians stores in the country.

Founded in 2014, Aprilskin gained popularity with the launch of its Signature Soap Original, a deep cleansing natural soap, and it is coveted for its overall effectiveness in giving users a natural, dewy and radiant complexion.

“We noticed the love for our products from beauty communities in the Malaysian market. And we are very excited with the expansion to Malaysia through Guardian to strengthen our customer experience and provide easier access of our products to Malaysians,” said executive director of Aprilskin’s Global Business Department Sena Kang.

“Skincare is a timeless beauty trend without borders. Through creating products from naturally-derived ingredients that nurtures skin, Aprilskin focuses on enhancing every one of our consumers’ unique yet effortless natural beauty,” added Kang.

Among the wide selection of skincare, cosmetic and haircare range that will be available is Aprilskin’s best-selling Perfect Magic Snow Cream (RM117.92). This instant, long-lasting tone-up cream is infused with 70 per cent of Himalayan glacier milk and unlike usual tone-up creams, it boasts a light-as-snow texture that is great for our hot and humid weather.

Another must try item is the Perfect Magic Cover Fit Cushion (RM133.96) which pairs well with the Perfect Magic Snow Cream. Powered by a 67 per cent ultra-hydrating water drop serum, the moisture-charge formula with glowing finish locks in make up for up to 24 hours.

