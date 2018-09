Sauber F1’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc waves in the pits during the qualifying session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 1, 2018 ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. — AFP pic

MILAN, Sept 11 — Monaco’s Charles Leclerc will replace former world champion Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari in 2019, the Italian team announced today.

“Scuderia Ferrari announces that in the next Formula One racing season, Charles Leclerc will drive for the Team alongside Sebastian Vettel,” the team said in a statement.

The 20-year-old Leclerc — a Ferrari Driver Academy graduate — made his debut in Formula One this season with Sauber. — AFP