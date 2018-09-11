Vlogger Nas Daily praises Singaporean parking etiquette, Malaysians beg to differ

Nas Daily’s video takes a jab at Malaysian drivers. — Picture via Facebook/Nas Daily

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — Facebook vlogger Nas Daily sparked the ire of Malaysian social media after making insinuations about Malaysian drivers in a recent video.

In the one-minute long clip, Nas Daily, whose real name is Nusseir Yassin, sings praises of the parking etiquette in Singapore, claiming 95 per cent of Singaporean drivers park in reverse to save space and that drivers who don’t do it are “usually from another country”.

The video then cuts to a shot of a poorly parked car with a license plate registered in Johor.

It did not take long for Malaysians to hit back with photographic evidence to show that Singaporean drivers are not as faultless as Nussier makes them out to be.

Sejak video Nas Daily tentang cara berhemah parking kereta rakyat Singapura menjadi tular, warga JB kini semakin obses mengambil gambar kereta nombor plat Singapura dan cara berhemah yang popular diperkatakan warga Israel itu. pic.twitter.com/JoGJlxqLda — TAMANBUNYI (@TamanBunyi) 10 September 2018

Hanya org Malaysia je tahu betapa lahanatnya perangai org Singapore bila masuk Malaysia. Lagi2 org di Johor. Setuju? pic.twitter.com/aC0dugHQOv — ℕ𝕒𝕤𝕚𝕣 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕚𝕣 (@NasirPasir) 9 September 2018

Sangat berhemah bang org jem dia guna emergency lane je kene himpit pun tkde hal bru la gerek seyyy 😋 pic.twitter.com/yl0LJOsPgI — Muhd Naza (@nazaeli96) 10 September 2018

Some pointed out that Singaporean drivers would respect road etiquette in their home country, but not in Malaysia.

“I think you should try to see how they behave in Malaysia,” Muhammad Syahmi commented on Facebook.

“Double park, overspeeding, using emergency lane, park in disabled people parking spot, and when you try to enter the mall you can see their car [taking] up two spaces for a car. All of them with the Singapore car registration number.”

Siti Fazura also weighed in on the issue, saying, “When [Singaporeans] come across their border they will drive like hell.”

Yassin responded to the above comment saying, “I wouldn’t know as I can’t enter Malaysia. Let me in and I promise you I’ll make that video.”

The 26-year-old once compared to Malaysia to North Korea, saying that getting into the former was as hard as trying to enter the hermit kingdom because he holds an Israeli passport.