Deputy home minister’s ex-aide out on bail, cops confirm

A screengrab showing the deputy minister’s former aide filming up the skirt of a woman at an optical shop. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Iqbal Ikhwandy

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — The sacked aide of Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman, who was arrested for insulting a woman’s modesty after he was caught filming up her skirt on CCTV last Saturday, is out on bail.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner R. Munusamy said the 47-year-old suspect was released on police bail after having his statement recorded yesterday.

“He was released around 10pm,” he said when contacted without elaborating further.

The suspect was earlier picked up at a shopping mall in Dutamas before being brought to the Sentul police headquarters for questioning around 1pm the same day.

An earlier statement issued by City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim confirmed the case was being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of the person and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour.

A short video clip — showing a man dressed in a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt repositioning himself to sit closer to a woman optometrist dressed in a black dress while she was performing a check-up on another man — went viral on social media last Sunday.

During the check-up, the man could be seen holding a smartphone in his left hand and putting it below the woman’s black skirt.

The footage also showed the man looking up at the ceiling at certain points.

Police received a report from the victim, said to be in her 30s, on Saturday after she saw the CCTV footage.

Azis has since expressed disgust and apologised for the incident, saying he does not tolerate or condone such acts.