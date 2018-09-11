Anwar contesting Port Dickson seat? No discussion yet, Negri PKR chief says

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said that it is unaware of the possibility of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim contesting the Port Dickson parliamentary seat. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Negri Sembilan PKR today said that it is unaware of the possibility of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim contesting the Port Dickson parliamentary seat, Utusan Online reported today.

The report quoted the state’s PKR chairman Aminuddin Harun as saying that he was not informed about the matter.

“So far, there has been no discussion to vacate the Port Dickson parliamentary seat and its MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah has not yet informed us about his willingness to vacate the seat.

“If true, this is Danyal’s biggest sacrifice for the party,” he was quoted saying.

Malay Mail was made to understand that Anwar has already chosen which seat he plans to take over to return to Parliament, with less than 48 hours to go before the official announcement tomorrow.

A select few PKR leaders are in the know with regards to the seat which has been chosen, but this hasn’t stopped other PKR members from speculating.

Malay Mail understands that a single seat has already been confirmed, and that Anwar has agreed on it and given specific instructions for the announcement tomorrow, to be made by PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

When contacted, Saifuddin refuted reports that it would be either the Sungai Petani or Alor Setar parliamentary seat.

While Saifuddin denied it would be either Sungai Petani or Alor Setar, he declined to comment on the possibility of Port Dickson as the chosen seat.

Last Friday, PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli reportedly revealed that a seat held by a PKR MP will be declared vacant this week to enable Anwar to contest in a by-election and return to Parliament.

On September 1, Anwar confirmed that a few MPs had previously offered to vacate their seats for him, but are now holding back.

The Pakatan Harapan leadership council collectively agreed that Anwar will be succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister, but said he must first win an election.

Anwar has repeatedly said that he does not intend to put pressure on Dr Mahathir to name him as part of his government even if he were to become an MP.