Dr M will sabotage Anwar’s chances in by-election, Umno man claims

Pemantau Malaysia Baru president Datuk Lokman Noor Adam today claimed PKR president-elect Anwar Ibrahim’s ambitions to become the next prime minister will not come true. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — Umno Supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam today claimed PKR president-elect Anwar Ibrahim’s ambitions to become the next prime minister will not come true.

He believes that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will try and sabotage Anwar in the upcoming by-election which will take place to enable the latter to return as an MP.

“I am sure Mahathir will help to place a candidate (against Anwar in a by-election) and that is for sure.

“Mahathir will go all out to ensure Anwar doesn’t become prime minister”, Lokman was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

Lokman said if Dr Mahathir’s effort to prevent Anwar from winning the by-election failed, it would mean the start of Pakatan Harapan’s downfall.

“If Mahathir cannot stop Anwar from becoming Prime Minister, then the moment Anwar is sworn in as a Member of Parliament, that is the end for Harapan.

“Because, if Mahathir cannot remain as prime minister or put one of his children as prime minister, I am sure he will dissolve (Parliament),” Lokman further claimed.

The president of Pemantau Malaysia Baru also believed Anwar would lose in the coming by-election even if it was held in the latter’s stronghold of Permatang Pauh, based on two factors, unfulfilled promises and charges against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“You have to remember, if PAS and Umno combined their votes, Nurul Izzah Anwar only won by 1,200 votes, and that is with all the accusations against Najib supposedly stealing RM2.6 billion, on which until today there have been no charges.

“After 120 days of Harapan in power, there have been no charges and this situation is like getting tricked.

“Sixty promises to be fulfilled in five years. They can’t even fulfil 10 promises in 100 days. Only one was fulfilled, and that was after September 1, which is the abolition of the Goods and Services Tax,” Lokman said.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told Malay Mail that Anwar’s seat was not in Penang, Kedah or Pandan which is currently held by deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Anwar’s wife.

On September 1, Anwar confirmed that a few MPs had previously offered to vacate their seats for him, but are now holding back.

The Pakatan Harapan leadership council collectively agreed that Anwar will be succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister, but said he must first win an election.

Anwar has repeatedly said that he does not intend to put pressure on Dr Mahathir to name him as part of his government even if he were to become an MP.