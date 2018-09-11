YouCam brings New York Fashion Week beauty to global users

YouCam Makeup celebrates fashion month as the official media partner for Flying Solo NYC, integrating beauty, fashion, and technology in an immersive in-app user experience that brings runway glamour to life. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 11 ― New York Fashion Week is in full swing, but don’t worry if your invitation got lost in the post: YouCam Makeup app has the solution, thanks to its new interactive user experience.

The augmented beauty app, which is owned by the developer Perfect Corp, has teamed up with the fashion house Flying Solo NYC on an AR beauty concept bringing users live front row coverage from 70 indie designers, as well as exclusive backstage hair and makeup footage. The collaboration will also feature two new exclusive catwalk beauty looks from Flying Solo’s runway show today, which fans can virtually try on using their smartphones.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking global fashion house like Flying Solo and give the looks of empowering indie designers around the world a virtual beauty makeover,” said Perfect Corp founder and CEO Alice Chang in a statement. “It’s an exciting time to be able to elevate traditional fashion week content coverage to a new level, and give fashion fans the chance to try the stunning runway looks instantly from their mobile phones.”

“For the first time everyone can feel like they are part of our runway,” added Elizabeth Solomeina, co-founder and managing director at Flying Solo.

The project is the latest in a long line of high-profile collaborations for YouCam Makeup, which has teamed up with several big-name beauty brands over the past year, including Lancôme Paris and L’Oréal. It also has plenty of experience when it comes to Fashion Week ― earlier this year it joined forces with Maybelline New York to bring New York Fashion Week catwalk beauty looks to fashionistas. ― AFP-Relaxnews