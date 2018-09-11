Melaka tops the table with three wushu golds at Sukma

Melaka displayed a stellar wushu performance in Sukma after collecting three gold medals and one bronze medal. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

GOPENG, Sept 11 ― Melaka's Tan Cheong Wan added to the state's gold medal tally after collecting 9.58 points in the men's Gunshu event today.

He defeated Penang’s Muhammad Danish Aizad Mohd Firdaus Chua who had to settle for the silver medal with 9.45 points.

Earlier, the Melaka contingent won two gold medals in the men’s and women’s Jianshu event which was held at the Kolej Matrikulasi Gopeng here.

The contingent currently tops the table with three gold medals and one silver medal.

Meanwhile, Johor and Sarawak secured their first gold medal in the women’s Gunshu and women’s Nandao respectively.

Johor’s Lee Jia Rong collected 9.43 points to emerge as the champion, while Negeri Sembilan’s Choong Hui Ying took the silver medal with 9.42 points and Wilayah Persekutuan’s Joey Au Su Jung took the bronze medal with 8.92 points.

Sarawak’s Lee Hui Xuan won the gold medal with 9.54 points, defeating Melaka’s Tan Cheong Min who took the silver medal with 9.46 points and Perak’s Wong Xin Yi who took the bronze medal with 9.35 points.